Kiambu Businessman Evans Karani Who Confessed to Killing Lover Asks for Quick Sentencing

Kiambu businessman Evans Karani who confessed to killing his lover over alleged infidelity has asked the court for quick sentencing.

Karani was virtually presented at the Thika court before Magistrate Oscar Wanyaga. The Magistrate allowed the police to detain him at Juja police station while investigations continue.

The mention of the case has been scheduled for May 3, 2021.

Karani had earlier baffled detectives after confessing to a murder most cruel. The suspect told police that he killed his 24-year-old girlfriend, Catherine Nyokabi, on Wednesday last week.

In his confession, Karani told investigators that he had dated the deceased, a mother of one, for at least four years but she was allegedly unfaithful to him.

Last week, he told the police, he asked Nyokabi to delete a photo of her alleged lover because it hurt his feelings.

But Nyokabi who leaves behind a 6-year-old child declined to get rid of the photo.

Also, Karani’s initial plan was to get out of the way of the other man but later changed his mind and instead chose to eliminate Nyokabi.

On the material day, he told officers, he asked to meet his ex-lover in Ndarugo later that evening. Nyokabi obliged and walked into Karani’s death trap.

In his car, a Nissan Wingroad, registration number KCE 920V, were bottles of Nyokabi’s favorite wine.

When she was completely intoxicated, the suspect is said to have strangled her using his belt and then a rope.

Upon finishing the job, Karani who also runs a transport business drove to Tola Estate in Witeithie, Juja constituency where he intended to dump her body.

But as fate would have it, the car got stuck near Bob Harris area.

It is here that he mutilated her body. The knives have since been recovered.

Trying to cover up the crime, Karani tried to cover the body with mud. Nyokabi’s remains would however be exposed later prompting locals to alert the police.

The next day, Karani told investigators that he tried taking his own life by taking rat poison but the excruciating pain forced him to take some milk, inducing vomit.

He would also call one of his close friends about the macabre ordeal. The friend notified the police where he was traced to Kimbo Githurai area where he was hiding.

The vehicle has since been towed to Juja Police Station and Nyokabi’s remains to City Mortuary.

