Kiambu Assistant Commissioner Filmed Drunk While On Duty To Be Rehabilitated

Kiambu Assistant County commissioner, Lincolin Kagunyi, who was filmed drunk while on duty is set to be rehabilitated.

This is after Kiambu County Commissioner Wilson Wanyanga came to his defense stating that he was a recovering alcoholic who needed help and not harassment.

“The ACC has a condition and he was brought closer home so that the family can assist in the recovery journey. We believe putting him in rehab will help him get over his drinking problem. Residents should refrain from worsening his condition by sharing those videos,” said Wanyanga.

In videos circulated online in the better part of the morning, the commissioner was captured harrassed and by irate members of the public after he was found drunk and in uniform in Limuru town.

The crowd that had quickly surrounded him accused him of going against the government directives on social distancing amid COVID-19 pandemic and questioned where he was drinking since it was very early in the morning and bars were closed.

The residents who were captured in the video indicated that it was not the first time the commissioner had been found drunk while on duty.

Further, Limuru Deputy County Commissioner Charles Makele accounted that the sleuths from the office of the DCIO were hunting for the people captured harassing the commissioner.

“This is a sick man, he has his own rights … residents ought to have reported the matter to the relevant authorities”, he said.

The video ignited mixed reactions from the public, with some coming for his rescue while others alluding that he needed to be [unished and taken off duty.

Here are some reactions:

