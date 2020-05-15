Kiambu Assistant Commissioner Filmed Drunk While On Duty To Be Rehabilitated

Kiambu Assistant County commissioner, Lincolin Kagunyi, who was filmed drunk while on duty is set to be rehabilitated.

This is after Kiambu County Commissioner Wilson Wanyanga came to his defense stating that he was a recovering alcoholic who needed help and not harassment.

“The ACC has a condition and he was brought closer home so that the family can assist in the recovery journey. We believe putting him in rehab will help him get over his drinking problem. Residents should refrain from worsening his condition by sharing those videos,” said Wanyanga.

In videos circulated online in the better part of the morning, the commissioner was captured harrassed and by irate members of the public after he was found drunk and in uniform in Limuru town.

Read: Uproar As Kenya Red Cross Boss Instructs Ambulance Driver, Paramedic To Take Home Drunk Son, Friends Past Curfew Hours (Video)

The crowd that had quickly surrounded him accused him of going against the government directives on social distancing amid COVID-19 pandemic and questioned where he was drinking since it was very early in the morning and bars were closed.

The rise of vigilantism and normalisation of absurdity…. pic.twitter.com/asuAlnG4Ey — Prof. Simon N. Gicharu (@SimonNGicharu) May 15, 2020

The residents who were captured in the video indicated that it was not the first time the commissioner had been found drunk while on duty.

Further, Limuru Deputy County Commissioner Charles Makele accounted that the sleuths from the office of the DCIO were hunting for the people captured harassing the commissioner.

“This is a sick man, he has his own rights … residents ought to have reported the matter to the relevant authorities”, he said.

The video ignited mixed reactions from the public, with some coming for his rescue while others alluding that he needed to be [unished and taken off duty.

Read Also: Mixed Reactions After Tweep Reports Drunk Uber Driver (Video)

Here are some reactions:

@kot @mohammedhersi Where is the assault? The citizens are rightly questioning why chief is drunk? 'Seems' to be day time – work hrs? There are norms that civil servants must abide by and we must hold them to account. So pls don't incite police against the young men here… — Prof1 (@Prof1one) May 15, 2020

He is drink during working hours …I don't see the wrongs wanainchi are doing pointing this out….he can't serve effectively — Naomi (@muwajoy) May 15, 2020

Yes, that is wrong. If he has done anything wrong due process should be followed. This shows a country where law and order is compromised. With vigilantism no one is safe. — Tom Wema (@otwema) May 15, 2020

I disagree. Leaders should be held accountable. The constitution of Kenya chapter six is about leadership and integrity. The chief is a symbol of the government's administration. Needs to be exemplary — Larry S. Achiya 🇰🇪 (@AchiyaLarry) May 15, 2020

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu