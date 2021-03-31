in NEWS

Kiambaa MP Paul Koinange Dies Of Covid-19 Related Complications

Kiambaa MP Paul Koinange is dead.

The legislator passed away on Wednesday morning while receiving treatment at a Nairobi hospital.

He is said to have succumbed following Covid-19 related complications.

President Uhuru Kenyatta remembered the deceased as a keen and steadfast supporter of the country’s peace agenda through the National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Administration and National Security, where he served as chair.

“The cruel hand of death has robbed us of a steadfast leader. A leader and gentleman whose undivided focus was the peace, stability and progress of our country.

“Through the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Administration and National Security where he was the Chairperson, Hon Koinange advanced legislation and policy interventions that sought to create a peaceful, stable and tranquil nation,” the president said in a statement.

More follows

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Kiambaa MPPaul Koinange

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Police Looking Into Sh2 Million Withdrawn From Late NLC Official Wambua’s Account

DP Ruto, City Lawyers Ahmednasir and Kipkorir among First Recipients of Sputnik V Covid-19 Vaccine in Kenya