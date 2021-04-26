Kiambaa MP, Muguga MCA By-elections Set for July 15

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has set Kiambaa MP and Muguga MCA by-elections for July 15.

In a gazette notice dated April 23, the commission has asked political parties seeking to contest the seats to submit names of candidates taking part in a party primary and date of party primary by May 3.

Further, parties will present the names of the nominated candidates by May 17.

The campaign period for the above seats will start on May 24 and cease on July 12.

The Muguga ward rep seat fell vacant after Eliud Ngugi’s passing on March 16.

The deceased succumbed to Covid-19 related complications while undergoing treatment at Kenyatta University hospital.

The Kiambaa MP seat fell vacant shortly after following Paul Koinange’s death.

The late legislator died on March 31 while receiving treatment at Nairobi Hospital. He also died of Covid-19.

The seat has attracted at least 20 candidates including his widow, June Koinange, who just declared interest in the seat.

“There have been discussions in Kiambaa that have brought together voters and opinion leaders,” June is quoted by the Nation.

“The people have agreed that they need a strong personality to complete projects initiated by the late Hon Paul Koinange.”

Should things stay as they are, June will run against her sister-in-law, Lennah Koinange.

