Kiambaa Mini Poll: Vote Tallying Halted Amid Rigging Claims By Jubilee

Vote tallying in the Kiambaa Mini-poll has been halted following rigging claims by Jubilee Party’s Kariri Njama.

Photos and videos on social media depict chaos witnessed at KaruriHigh School tallying centre with supporters of the Jubilee party storming the place demanding a recount.

“You see, they had announced results earlier, wakasema Wanjiku was at 21, 301 and Kariri was at 21,057, kwenda kuangalia tena tunapata Wanjiku ameongezewa kura, hizi kura wametoa wapi, the Presiding officer is misleading us,” Kariri said.

Earlier, provisional results from the IEBC revealed that UDA’s John Njuguna was leading with 21,606 votes closely followed by Jubilee’s Kariri Njama with 21,151.

This was the tally for153 out of the 154 polling stations.

Voting in the hotly contested Kiambaa by-election commenced yesterday at the crack of dawn although low voter turn-out was reported.

The seat fell vacant after the death of Paul Koinange with at least 7 candidates lined up to fill the position.

The candidates are Kariri Njaama (Jubilee) Njuguna Wanjiku (UDA), Evans Gichia (PPK), Karomo Muchungi wa (FPK), David Mugo (Independent), Wanjiru Muthaka (PNU), Ngugi Njoroge of TND, and Willie Mbugua. Chaos also erupted yesterday after National Assembly Majority Leader Amos Kimunya was kicked out from Kimuga Cattle Dip polling station. Voters read mischief in his presence at the polling station adding that he was neither a voter nor an agent. According to political analysts, the Kiambaa mini-poll is very trivial in setting the precedence for the 2022 General Elections.