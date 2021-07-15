Kiambaa Mini Poll: Majority Leader Amos Kimunya Kicked Out By Voters

Voting in the hotly contested Kiambaa by-election already commenced at the crack of dawn with low voter turn-out reported.

The seat fell vacant after the death of Paul Koinange with at least 7 candidates lined up to fill the position.

The candidates are Kariri Njaama (Jubilee) Njuguna Wanjiku (UDA), Evans Gichia (PPK), Karomo Muchungi wa (FPK), David Mugo (Independent), Wanjiru Muthaka (PNU), Ngugi Njoroge of TND, and Willie Mbugua.

Reports on social media indicate that National Assembly Majority Leader Amos Kimunya has been kicked out of Kimuga Cattle Dip polling station with voters reading mischief claiming he is neither an agent nor a voter.

Yesterday night, there were speculations that the Jubilee candidate Kariri Njaama had withdrawn from the race.

Jubilee Party however quickly dismissed the rumours terming them propaganda while affirming that their candidate was still in the contest.

The party further called on its supporters to remain calm and exercise their voting right during the mini poll.

“Shame on those opponents that after sensing defeat have resorted to use an old, tired and primitive disinformation tactic used sometime in the 1960s. Even then it never really worked. It is certainly nonsensical during this information age. ” Jubilee Party SG Raphael Tuju said.

According to political analysts, the Kiambaa mini-poll is very trivial in setting the precedence for the 2022 General Elections.

For instance, analysts claim that if Ruto’s candidate emerges the winner, it is proof that President Uhuru Kenyatta has lost support from the region.

The vice versa also alludes that should the Jubilee candidate win, then DP Ruto’s purported support from the Mt Kenya region is vague.

