Kiagu Ward By-election Set for December After Moses Kuria Party’s Victory in Court

Kiagu By-election in Meru County will be held on December 16, 2021, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced.

In a gazette notice on Wednesday, IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati said that the campaign period for purposes of the by-election shall commence on Monday, November 1, and cease on Monday, December 13, 48 hours before the by-election day.

The campaign time, the Commission said, shall run from 7 am to 6 pm during the campaign period.

IEBC was last week compelled by the High Court to include Chama Cha Kazi (CCK) party aspirant Milton Mwenda in the polls after a successful petition.

In a ruling delivered on Thursday, September 21, Justice James Makau said IEBC violated the Elections Act when it disqualified Mwenda from participating in the polls.

“The IEBC should comply with the judgment and include the second petitioner’s name, name of party, party symbol and colours on the ballot paper,” Justice Makau directed.

Read: Alarm As IEBC Closes Week 3 with 800,462 New Voters Against 4.5 Million Target

IEBC had disqualified Mwenda following a petition filed by United Democratic Alliance’s South Imenti Coordinator Salesio Mutuma Thuranira.

In the ruling delivered on September 23, IEBC’s Leadership and Integrity Vetting Committee said Mwenda failed to resign as a public officer within the legally provided timeline of seven days after the declaration of the vacancy.

CCK party leader Moses Kuria moved to court to stop the by-election that had earlier been scheduled for October 14.

Also Read: MP Moses Kuria Blasts Section of UDA Members Over ‘Mole’ Tag

The mini-poll has attracted 10 other candidates, including Scholastica Mwendwa of Party of Democratic Unity, Joseph Mwangi (Democratic Party), Patrick Kamanda (Chama Cha Uzalendo), Philip Micheni (Peoples’ Party of Kenya) and Mr Nabea Kinyua of Ford Kenya.

Others are Simon Kiambi (UDA), Samson Magambo (Jubilee Party), Richard Mwangi (Republican Liberty Party), Haron Kaburu (Maendeleo Chap Chap) and Douglas Bundi of Safina. The seat fell vacant following the demise of death Eunice Karegi in May this year.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...