KHRC Demands Justice After Form One Student Allegedly Defiled At Aquinas High

The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) has condemned an alleged defilement case at the renowned Aquinas High School in Nairobi.

The Form One student is said to have been sodomised by a senior student.

Instead of getting to the bottom of the matter, the victim’s parents say, their son was sent home after becoming suicidal, apparently due to emotional trauma.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, the commission called on the police to expedite a probe into the incident.

While insisting that the incident took place, KHRC accused the school administration of a cover-up.

“Aquinas School is trying to cover up & avoid responsibility for the defilement of a form 1 student within the institution. Instead of investigating & arresting the perpetrators the school authorities denied that the child was abused & sent him away from school,” said KHRC.

The commission indicated that several cases of sexual abuse have been reported in the institution.

“More students from Aquinas School have confided in their parents that acts of defilement have occurred more than once within the school,” KHRC added.

“We’re concerned that the school authorities are enabling a culture of tolerance of sexual abuse through denial of the occurrence of such acts.

“We call on the National Police Service to conduct a speedy & thorough investigation on the alleged defilement case at the school.”

The commission further asked the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) Noordin Haji to ensure the perpetrators face the full force of the law.

“We further call on the CS, Ministry of Education to take all appropriate legislative, administrative, social & educational measures to protect children from all forms of physical & mental abuse especially sexual abuse in school.”

Last week several parents were arrested after storming the school to protest against the incident.

The school’s Chief Principal Gathii Stephen Kamau had earlier dismissed the parents, accusing them of soiling the name of the school.

