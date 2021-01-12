KHCR Condemns Violation Of Human Rights By Museveni’s Regime Ahead Of Elections

The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KNHCR) has condemned the violation of human rights by Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni ahead of the general elections scheduled for January 14, 2021.

Through a statement on Twitter, KCHR cited that Ugandans, together with opposition presidential candidates, their supporters and journalists have been subjected to different forms of violence and gross violation of human rights supported by militia groups.

The commission further intimated that the violence by Museveni’s regime has been a trend that has been witnessed in all elections dating back from 2006.

“President Yoweri Museveni who is seeking a sixth term in office has been in power for the last 35 years and seeks to add another five years to his tenure as president of Uganda. His unmitigated penchant for violence has been on display for all the elections since 2006. In the run-up to the 2021 election, Uganda’s government has systematically cracked down on rights of political opposition, human rights defenders, civil society actors and journalists in what is likely to undermine the prospects of a free and fair election in Uganda,” the statement reads in part.

Press Release: "The actions of the President Museveni's regime are in blatant violations of its international obligations under international law."

Press Release: "The actions of the President Museveni's regime are in blatant violations of its international obligations under international law."

– Statement by Uganda Election Watch on Uganda's 14th January General Elections.

The commission also condemned the attack on journalists, extrajudicial killings and kidnappings of young activists as well as the weaponization of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, Ugandan opposition presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine was on Tuesday morning forced to cut short his interview with Kenya’s Hot 96 Radio after the military reportedly raided his Kampala home.

Speaking to Jeff Koinange and comedian Professor Hamo of the Royal Media-owned station, the musician-turned politician said the men in uniform were attempting to break into his compound and his security team was being assaulted.

"So I am sorry even right now as we speak, we are being raided by the military. I have to end the interview because I can see soldiers beating up my security guards. I have to go down and give it attention," he said during the Hot Breakfast show. He later tweeted that all his security guards had been arrested. Wine, who has been arrested many times by President Yoweri Museveni's regime since declaring interest in Uganda's top seat, also said that one of his personal assistants Davie Bwanika was violently arrested last night after the military broke into his home.