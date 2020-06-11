I’ve Been Summoned By Police Over Relief Food I Distributed In Kakamega – Boni Khalwale

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale says police have summoned him over relief food he recently distributed to Kakamega residents.

In a tweet on Thursday, Khalwale said he was on his way to the station to honour the summons.

“Been summoned by the police to explain why I gave food to people in Kakamega. On my way… ” Khalwale wrote without going into detail.

This comes days after the vocal Deputy President William Ruto’s ally was teargassed as police moved in to disperse a crowd he was addressing in the county.

The police termed the public meeting at Muranda Primary School in Shinyalu Sub County illegal.

Khalwale and the residents including boda-boda riders were forced to scamper for safety in a nearby maize plantation as police hurled teargas canisters.

Before the meeting came to an abrupt end Khalwale had just started lashing out at trade unionist Francis Atwoli, Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, area Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and leaders who attended a meeting held in Kajiado to deliberate on Luhya unity ahead of the 2022 elections.

He accused Atwoli of being used by ODM leader Raila Odinga to scuttle the presidential ambitions of Musalia Mudavadi and ouster of Moses Wetang’ula as Ford Kenya party boss.

“If it was a meeting for Luhya leaders, how come Mudavadi, Wetang’ula and I (Khalwale) were not invited? It is after the meeting that they attempt to dethrone Wetang’ula as the Ford Kenya party leader and hurling insults at Mudavadi began. Our community is not for auction again,” said Khalwale.

