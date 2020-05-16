‘Tangatanga’ Stalwart Khalwale Endorses Musonye For FKF Presidency

Former Ikolomani MP Boni Khalwale has endorsed Nicholas Musonye’s bid to lead Football Kenya Federation (FKF) saying “he will fix our football.”

Khalwale aligns himself with the Tangatanga wing of the ruling Jubilee Party which supports Deputy President William Ruto.

Yes, Musonye will fix our football. pic.twitter.com/6VIjCyVajF — Dr Boni Khalwale, CBS (@KBonimtetezi) May 16, 2020

In declaring his intention to challenge for the FKF presidency Friday, Musonye, who formerly served as the Secretary General of Cecafa, said he was pushed by stakeholders to come rescue Kenyan football.

Before leaving Cecafa last year, the 55-year-old former journalist with the Nation Media Group, announced he would vie for Kakamega County governorship come 2022 general elections.

Khalwale on the other hand constested the same post in 2017, losing to incumbent Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and is known to be angling for a second stab.

FKF elections are still doubtful after two previous attempts were annuled by Sports Dispute Tribunal.

The tribunal chairman John Ohaga is expected to give further directions on 21 May.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu