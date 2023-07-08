Khalwale Dismisses Raila’s Signature Drive to Oust Ruto

Kakamega senator Boni Khalwale has laughed off opposition chief Raila Odinga’s ploy to oust President William Ruto.

Raila launched a 10 million signature drive on Friday at the Kamukunji Grounds.

The former prime minister said the plan was in response to Ruto’s introduction of new tax policies and his inability to reduce the cost of living.

“I will be the first to sign this petition to remove Ruto from power. I want by next month we get to 10 million signatories and get this rogue government out of power,” Raila said.

But according to Khalwale, signatures cannot be used to impeach the head of state.

According to the legislator, the President can only be removed from office through established laws.

Babaman taking ODM followers, for fools. The president can be removed not thru signatures but

~by the Senate thru impeachment

~by a tribunal supported by National Assembly due to physical or mental incapacity pic.twitter.com/x4gRbJY3Jd — Dr Boni Khalwale, CBS (@KBonimtetezi) July 8, 2023

The only ways to remove a President from office are through impeachment or a tribunal in cases of medical or mental incompetence.

According to Article 145 of the Constitution, a Member of Parliament who has the backing of at least one-third of all MPs may introduce a motion to remove the President from office.

In the event the motion is approved, the President will remain in office pending the Senate’s decision on whether to propose the President’s impeachment, which will be based on the committee’s findings and recommendations.

An 11-member committee would then be established to look into the claims made against the Head of State.

A president may also be removed from office under the provisions of Article 144 of the Constitution if his performance of his duties is interfered with by mental or physical incompetence.

In the event that it is successful, the Chief Justice forms a panel to look into the alleged mental incapacity and provide a report to the CJ and Speaker of the National Assembly within 14 days.

If it is determined that the president is incapable, the House will decide whether or not to confirm the report.

