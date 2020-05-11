Video Of Khalwale Dishing Out Money On Streets Excites Netizens

Video footage that has surfaced online capturing former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale dishing out money on the streets of Kakamega has excited netizens.

In the video, the vocal politician disclosed that he had received the money directly from the Deputy President William Ruto with the instructions that he distributes to the vulnerable families affected by floods.

“People who have been affected here, I will give you the money the DP sent to my account and I withdrew it this morning. Ruto gave me Sh100,000 to bring to you for your use,” he said.

He further went on to distribute the funds to Boda Boda operators, women and children who had lined up.

Am so proud of bodaboda in Kakamega!

200/- worth of fuel, makes 1,500/-!

I've also established a sacco for them, running a successful transport business.

Besides, if chicken selling & chang'aa brewing can produce a deputy president & a doctor, so can bodaboda. https://t.co/Z2SFxR9KVD pic.twitter.com/R3LLUkHVwK — Dr Boni Khalwale, CBS (@KBonimtetezi) May 11, 2020

This move comes barely two days after Khalwale reached out to the Deputy President on Saturday, May 9, 2020 claiming that the Kakamega Governor and COG chairman Wycliffe Oparanya together with Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa had supplied substandard rice as relief food to people who were affected by floods in different parts of the country.

Taking to Twitter, Khalwale pleaded with the DP to intervene and save the people who had been affected.

“Dear President Kenyatta and DP William Ruto, I am writing to you with a very heavy heart! Who allowed Eugene Wamalwa and Governor Oparanya to donate Chinese junk ‘food’ in Navakholo today? Has it been certified by KEBS? Corona from China and now rice from China? We are not guinea pigs!” he stated.

According to the former Senator, Governor Oparanya had abandoned his people in their time of need thus forcing him to step up.

Here are some reactions online:

#AsanteKhalwaleNaRuto Great leadership is not a matter of how high the position in the society you hold is But how high you can stand to see those who need you below Boni Khalwale with no political position is helping out the less privileged in his county courtesy of Ruto🙌 pic.twitter.com/NTIbmfzJh6 — Daktari Gatero🇰🇪🔝🔬 (@DaktariGatero) May 10, 2020

Great Job Dr Boni khalwale https://t.co/4ZJJvoMUfN — Eng Joab Otipi (@EngJoab) May 11, 2020

Dr. Boni Khalwale has done his best and according to his ability.

It's now time for the County Government to do their best. #AsanteKhalwaleNaRuto pic.twitter.com/tI7OjKwTTB — Captain Dominic Omondi. (@CaptainDominicO) May 10, 2020

