Video Of Khalwale Dishing Out Money On Streets Excites Netizens

Video footage that has surfaced online capturing former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale dishing out money on the streets of Kakamega has excited netizens.

In the video, the vocal politician disclosed that he had received the money directly from the Deputy President William Ruto with the instructions that he distributes to the vulnerable families affected by floods.

“People who have been affected here, I will give you the money the DP sent to my account and I withdrew it this morning. Ruto gave me Sh100,000 to bring to you for your use,” he said.

He further went on to distribute the funds to Boda Boda operators, women and children who had lined up.

This move comes barely two days after Khalwale reached out to the Deputy President on Saturday, May 9, 2020 claiming that the Kakamega Governor and COG chairman Wycliffe Oparanya together with Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa had supplied substandard rice as relief food to people who were affected by floods in different parts of the country.

Taking to Twitter, Khalwale pleaded with the DP to intervene and save the people who had been affected.

“Dear President Kenyatta and DP William Ruto, I am writing to you with a very heavy heart! Who allowed Eugene Wamalwa and Governor Oparanya to donate Chinese junk ‘food’ in Navakholo today? Has it been certified by KEBS? Corona from China and now rice from China? We are not guinea pigs!” he stated.

According to the former Senator, Governor Oparanya had abandoned his people in their time of need thus forcing him to step up.

Here are some reactions online:

Written by Mercy Auma

