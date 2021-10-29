Boni Khalwale Criticized for Allegedly Pocketing Money Donated to Kakamega Residents by DP Ruto

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has been put on the spot over funds donated by Deputy President William Ruto to Kakamega residents.

Reports indicate that during the DP’s tour of the region, Sh1 million was donated to support the women and youth in the area by boosting their small businesses.

However, the youths and women now claim not a single cent has been issued to them hence wanting the former legislator to account for all the funds.

Through a Press conference yesterday, the women and youth, led by Isukha East MCA Farouk Machanje called on Khalwale to hand over the money while calling on the DP to stop passing his donations through Khalwale.

“I’m here as the MCA of Isukha East, and we want Khalwale to come out and account for the Sh1 million donated by RUto to help the women and youth,” Machanje said.

They labelled Khalwale a political broker who was more focused on satisfying his interests rather than those of the people of Kakamega.

They also want DP Ruto associated party, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) to give the party ticket for Kakamega Governorship to another aspirant and not Khalwale.

“I am asking my friend DP, kindly look for someone else and work with him for the Kakamega county gubernatorial race. Khalwale is a no. He is a political broker,” the MCA added.

Weeh After Boni Khalwale was accused of chewing the youths 1 million shillings from his Sugoi master DP Ruto ,a certain youth tried to raise that issue , But Khalwale had his bull Fed with bhang standby and the slap tells it all 😂😂 #NewsGang pic.twitter.com/ftJDbWlhrC — 𝐅𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐤 𝐌𝐭𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐳𝐢 (ʙᴀꜰ)🗨️🇰🇪 (@FrankMtetezi) October 28, 2021

