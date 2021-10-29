in ENTERTAINMENT

Boni Khalwale Criticized for Allegedly Pocketing Money Donated to Kakamega Residents by DP Ruto

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale [Photo/Courtesy]

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has been put on the spot over funds donated by Deputy President William Ruto to Kakamega residents.

Reports indicate that during the DP’s tour of the region, Sh1 million was donated to support the women and youth in the area by boosting their small businesses.

However, the youths and women now claim not a single cent has been issued to them hence wanting the former legislator to account for all the funds.

Through a Press conference yesterday, the women and youth, led by Isukha East MCA Farouk Machanje called on Khalwale to hand over the money while calling on the DP to stop passing his donations through  Khalwale.

“I’m here as the MCA of Isukha East, and we want Khalwale to come out and account for the Sh1 million donated by RUto to help the women and youth,” Machanje said.

They labelled Khalwale a political broker who was more focused on satisfying his interests rather than those of the people of Kakamega.

They also want DP Ruto associated party, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) to give the party ticket for Kakamega Governorship to another aspirant and not Khalwale.

“I am asking my friend DP, kindly look for someone else and work with him for the Kakamega county gubernatorial race. Khalwale is a no. He is a political broker,” the MCA added.

