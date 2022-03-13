Khaligraph Is Seeking Custody of Our Son – Cashy Claims

Rapper Cashy Karimi aka Miss Cashy claims her baby daddy and fellow rapper Khaligraph Jones is seeking custody of their son.

The two who used to date years ago share a four-year-old son, Xolani.

After the split, Cashy claimed the Tuma Kitu crooner was a deadbeat father.

Now, she revealed via Insta Stories, the rapper was interested in being involved in their son’s life.

“A person who once said he ‘does not know who I am and does not recognize any baby from me’ now says he wants custody of this sweet child – that he had no prior concern for, and has had me wilding here a couple of times,” she wrote.

“I see this as the power of prayer. GOD CHANGES THINGS, in unexpected ways and storms come to make way for better days. To clear the mess. I hear it will be a longer struggle…Grace will continue to be sufficient. At the end Xolani will get his real rights, that’s what matters,” she added.

When the government lifted the dusk till dawn curfew, Cashy wished Papa Jones an overflow of events so he could stop claiming he was too broke to provide for their son.

“I am actually happy the curfew has been lifted because artists can now go back to earning from night gigs. In fact, help me pray for an overflow of events so that your fave rapper will have zero reasons to claim he can’t afford maintenance its been so hard bana,” she said.

In 2020, Cashy served the rapper with a demand letter which she felt he did not take seriously.

“I have been communicating with him via our lawyers but he is not taking the issue seriously,” she said.

“All I want is for him to provide for his son health insurance. I have been trying to get to him for a year and he has not been responding. He knows his son is sick but he has not taken any responsibility.”

Khaligraph has two other children with Georgina Muteti.

