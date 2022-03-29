KFCB Warns Parents Against Video-gaming Joints Exposing Children to Offensive Content

The Kenya Film and Classifications Board (KFCB) has sounded an alarm over video gaming joints exposing children to offensive content. The board said that it was investigating a number of joints in the in the North Rift region that were exposing children to graphic and violent games.

According to KFCB North Rift Regional Manager Emmanuel Mbutu, some parents had turned the video gamming joints into daycare centres where they left their kids exposed to offensive content the whole day.

“During our monitoring routines, we were shocked to realize that some parents, guardians, and caregivers have abdicated their roles of protecting the children by leaving them from morning until after work hours in video gaming joints that have been turned into child daycare centres,” said Mbutu.

He promised stern action including arrest, prosecution and withdrawal of licenses against those found in violation of the rules.

The regional manager added that some children had become addicted to video-gaming due to prolonged exposure.

“Some of the young children have resorted to stealing from the parents to go pay for the games resulting in delinquency traits,” he added.

“We also urge members of the public to report video gaming joints that are exposing our children to harmful content, especially during the current long holidays,” he appealed.

The board urged operators and guardians to be vigilant by monitoring the video-gaming content that the children were exposed to. Mbutu said parents should offer proper guidance on content their children are consuming through televisions, online platforms and broadcast channels

“The protection of children from harmful content is a collective responsibility, our children are unknowingly being exposed to foul language, violence, obscenity, nudity, radicalization, promotion of harmful drugs and substance abuse, propaganda for war, hate speech and incitement by some uncaring media platforms,” said Mbutu.

