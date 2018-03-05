KFCB Bans ‘Ikamba’ Song Over Hate Speech And Incitement To Violence

Kenya Films and Classification Board (KFCB) has banned a song by Isaiah featuring Waharaka for being inciteful . Ezekiel Mutua has also ordered for the arrest of anyone that was involved in its production

He asked that the song should not be aired and said that anyone who was caught airing the song which he said was distasteful should also be arrested.

Read: You Are Not The Intended Audience! Sauti Sol Hits Back At Ezekiel Mutua Over Raunchy Video

“The song is is in bad taste as it generalizes the acts of a few individuals to malign-and deride a whole community in the most foul language. Its a primitive piece of art and contravenes the provision of article 33 of the constitution on freedom of expression and that it that amounts to incitement to violence and hate speech,” The KFCB CEO said.

The song by Isaiah and Waharaka seemed to attack the Kamba community and Kitui governor Charity Ngilu over the charcoal and sand harvesting ban that she effected in the county.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...