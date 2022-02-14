KFCB Bans Gay-themed Film ‘Badhaai Do’

The Kenya Films and Classifications Board (KFCB) has announced a ban of gay-themed film Badhaai Do. Through a notice published on social media, the board said the 147-minute film is prohibited from exhibition, distribution, possession or broadcasting in Kenya.

KFCB said Kenya had recorded an influx in gay-themed content, contrary to the beliefs and norms of the society. The internet was cited as one of the biggest sources of unregulated content, putting children and the bigger population at risk of consuming inappropriate material.

Speaking to journalists during a presser, KFCB CEO Christopher Wambua said the board remains vigilant to ensure that films exhibited in Kenya promote our cultural values and preserve the institution of the family.

Read: KFCB Warns Parents Against Exposing Children to Popular Netflix Show ‘Squid Game’

“Regulation of film and broadcast content aims at ensuring that content conforms to our Kenyan culture, values and National aspirations, as well as to protect children from exposure to inappropriate content” Wambua said.

The board also highlighted an increase in the dissemination of political incitement bordering on hate speech. In the recent past, the board said it had flagged audio-visual content on hate-speech and reported the same to the relevant government and private bodies.

The board advised parents and caregivers to be vigilant in monitoring the content consumed by their children. Content creators were also advised to be cautious of the content they post on social media.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...