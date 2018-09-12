KFCB Bans Fresh Fry, Marie Stopes Ads For Sexual And Abortion Content

Kenya Film and Classification Board has banned two adverts running on radio and TV, one belonging to Pwani Oil’s Fresh Fry cooking oil and the other for Marie Stopes, for contravening the law.

The Fresh Fry ad was banned by the Ezekiel Mutua agency for promoting sexual content during watershed hours while the Marie Stopes ad was banned for promoting abortion, in contravention of the law.

The Fresh Fry ad shows a woman on the sea shores seducing a man, while the one for Marie Stopes promises relief for women with unplanned pregnancies, suggesting a solution for safe abortion.

According to Mutua, the ds were not submitted to the film regulator for vetting, which might attract a five-year jail term or a Ksh100,000 fine or both.

Mutua also demanded that Marie Stopes issues a public apology.

“The Board also demands that Marie Stopes issue a public apology for airing such content without submission for examination and classification,” said Mutua.

