Key Suspect In Velvine Nungari’s Murder Released On Sh200,000 Bail

Prime suspect in the murder of 24-year-old Kahawa West waitress, Velvine Nungari, has been released on Sh200,000 cash bail.

Joseph Kinyua Murimi was granted bail in a virtual hearing where the prosecution’s application to continue holding him for 30 more days was denied.

Chief Magistrate Patricia Gichohi directed Murimi to be reporting at Kiamumbi police station every Thursday.

The case will be mentioned on April 29.

Read: Velvine Nungari Was Sexually Assaulted By More Than One Assailant – Police

Last week, police officers privy to the details said the deceased was sexually assaulted by more than one assailant.

They also noted that more arrests would be made, in connection with the gruesome murder.

Murimi told the police that he left the hotel room an hour after checking, but the attendants told a different story, that they saw him leave in the morning.

Ms Nungari passed away on March 9 while undergoing treatment at the Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital. An autopsy report showed that she suffered three fractures on her spinal cord with bruises and fluid deposits consistent with sexual assault.

Read Also: #JusticeforVelvine: Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Woman In Kahawa West To Remain In Custody For 10 Days

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Murimi had allegedly met Velvine Nungari two days before their date on February 23.

On the material day, he had picked up Nungari at Kirigiti, before the two proceeded to Q West for drinks and later to Kijito along Kamiti Road, then to Sinnot Hotel where they booked a room.

CCTV footage showed them picking their room key at 9 pm at the reception area and Murimi leaving an hour and a half later (10.30 pm).

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu