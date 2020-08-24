Kevin Omwenga Was Shot At Close Range, Died Instantly – Gov’t Pathologist

Kevin Omwenga was shot at close range and could have died instantly, government pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor has said.

Dr Oduor was speaking to reporters after conducting a postmortem on the remains of the 28 year old businessman at Montezuma Funeral home.

According to him, the bullet tore through his heart and lung causing internal bleeding.

This, he said, Omwenga had slim chances of surviving.

“The bullet exited in his back area after going through his vital organs. It looks like someone who died instantly. With the injury to heart, he had little chance of survival,” he said.

Asked whether the autopsy could determine if it was indeed an accident, Dr Oduor said it was difficult but noted that the shot was fired from an elevated angle.

“It is hard to answer (whether the incident was accidental) because that is based on the circumstance. When I look at the bullet, it was a close shot and entered his body at an elevated angle,” he added.

The two suspects; Chris Obure and Robert Bodo, in Omwenga’s killing will spend another night behind bars as they await a ruling on whether they should be detained longer to allow police conclude investigations into the matter.

Earlier, the prosecution sought 14 days to detain the suspects to allow the police to complete a probe into the fatal shooting.

“The continued detention of the two suspects is necessary for the furtherance and finalizing of the investigation. Their release could lead to further interference with the ongoing investigations,” read a miscellaneous application filed by the prosecution.

The accused through their lawyers opposed the request to detain them longer.

Principal Magistrate Derrick Kuto is set to rule on the application on Tuesday, August 25.

