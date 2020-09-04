in NEWS

Kevin Omwenga Murder: Obure, Ouko To Face Murder Charges

Suspects in Kevin Omwenga’s murder; businessman Chris Obure and his bodyguard Robert Bodo Ouko will face murder charges, DPP has said.

According to the prosecution, investigations into the murder have been completed.

Appearing before Kibera Magistrate Derrick Kuto the duo sought anticipatory bail.

Obure’s lawyer PLO Lumumba argued that the anticipatory bail was necessary should his client not be charged today (Friday).

Omwenga was laid to rest on Saturday at his Soko Village home, Kitutu Chache Sub-county, Kisii County.

More follows

