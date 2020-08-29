Kevin Omwenga Laid To Rest In Kisii, Family Demands Justice

Slain businessman Kevin Omwenga has been laid to rest at his Soko Village home, Kitutu Chache Sub-county ,Kisii County.

Some of the notable figures at the burial included Steve Mbogo, Zaheer Jhanda, Don Bosco, Charles Nyagoto and some members of the county assembly from Kisii and Nairobi.

His brother, Wycliffe Omwenga said they are orphans, noting that their mother died the same day as his late brother, last year.

Their sister also died last year.

“Let justice be done for my brother. I raised Kevin after the death of our father. The one who shot you knows why he did so. God will deal with him in his best way,” he said.

“The family needs prayers. Kevin died on the same date our mother did a year ago.”

The family is planning a memorial for the mother and sister, he said.

Omwenga was shot dead at his Galana Suites apartment in Kilimani on Friday, August 21.

He was allegedly shot by Robert Bodo Ouko following a scuffle.

Ouko used a gun belonging to his boss, Chris Obure who was apprehended on Saturday.

The suspects were earlier this week detained for 12 days pending investigations.

In his statement, Ouko told the police that Omwenga had borrowed the gun to “show off” as they left a joint along Argwings Kodhek Road for Ngara where they picked a female companion.

Detectives probing the death recovered two more guns in the house of Obure.

The police recovered a pistol and a shotgun hidden in a safe in the office at Senteu Plaza on Galana Road during the Wednesday raid.

K24 reports that DCI boss George Kinoti wrote to the Firearms Licencing Board seeking to know the status of the firearms.

“We are investigating to establish the truth. This is shocking and cruel,” Kinoti said.

Their case will be mentioned on September 4.

