Kevin Omwenga Was Allegedly Short-changed In Sh100 Million Deal By Obure

Car dealer Kevin Omwenga was apparently in disagreement with his alleged killers over a Sh100 million deal.

According to the Nairobian, the deceased was unhappy with his perceived business partner and murder suspect, Chris Obure.

Omwenga is said to have sealed the deal but did not receive his cut in cash. Instead, Obure purchased two cars and paid rent for his Galana Suites apartment to a tune of Sh1 million.

On Thursday, the court heard that the deceased’s vehicles were fully paid for by, Global Jet, a company associated with Obure.

In an affidavit filed to oppose the release of the suspect on bail, the police said that they had evidence to prove that Obure and the deceased knew each other even though he denied it.

Read: Congolese National Vatha Bahati Josue Becomes 3rd Suspect To Be Arraigned Over Omwenga Murder

“Investigations and documentary evidence have shown that although Obure had denied having any business or a strong relationship with the deceased, there is strong evidence that Omwenga’s apartment and vehicles he claimed to own were fully paid for by Global Jet a company that Obure has leadership authority in,” the affidavit read.

The vehicles; a Porsche Panamera was bought for Sh8 million and later a Range Rover which was involved in an accident for Sh12 million.

From the deal, Omwenga got Sh20 million instead of some Sh60 million.

“Omwenga wanted his share, which was about Sh60 million, but he got two cars worth Sh20 million instead, a full year of house rent and a yard to open his business for selling cars,” Nairobian quotes an officer privy to the details.

Obure and his bodyguard, Robert Bodo Ouko who is said to have fired the shot that killed Omwenga, have since been charged with murder.

Read Also:Late Kevin Omwenga’s Apartment And Cars Were Paid For By Company Associated With Obure – Police

Yesterday, a Congolese national Vatha Bahati Josue was arraigned as the third suspect in the Omwenga killing.

Josue was arrested on Wednesday over links to the murder of Omwenga on August 21 at Galana Apartments, Kilimani, Nairobi. He was arraigned before Magistrate Sinkiyian Tobiko.

Police sought seven days to detain him to complete investigations into the murder but the magistrate ordered that he be released on Ksh100,000 cash bail.

According to the police, the suspect’s phone, a Samsung A10, was used to communicate with the deceased and the other two suspects, Chris Obure and Robert Bodo Ouko, charged with the murder.

The police say that Josue was in constant communication with the suspects before and after the killing.

Police believe that the killing was orchestrated after a deal went south.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu