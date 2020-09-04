Kevin Oliech’s Body Arrives From Germany Ahead Of Weekend Burial

The body of Kevin Oliech, who passed on last month from cancer, arrived in the country last evening from Germany ahead of Saturday burial in Seme, Kisumu County.

In hand to receive the body at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), in the company of family and friends, was Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko, who pledged to continue supporting the Oliech’s family.

Received the body of ex-Harambee Stars player Kevin Oliech at JKIA on arrival from Germany where he succumbed to cancer while undergoing treatment. I shall continue supporting the Oliech's family ahead of Kevin's burial on Saturday in Seme, Kisumu. May his soul RIP. pic.twitter.com/HulMQ1zKYY — Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) September 3, 2020

Kevin, 33, was announced dead on 16th August after losing the battle to cancer while undergoing treatment in Germany.

The former Mathare United and Gor Mahia player is a younger brother to former Harambee Stars captain Dennis Oliech and Andrew Oyombe.

His death comes two years since their mother, Mary Auma Oliech, also lost the battle to cancer.

