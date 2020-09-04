in SPORTS

Kevin Oliech’s Body Arrives From Germany Ahead Of Weekend Burial

Body of Kevin Oliech received at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport [Photo/Courtesy]

The body of Kevin Oliech, who passed on last month from cancer, arrived in the country last evening from Germany ahead of Saturday burial in Seme, Kisumu County.

In hand to receive the body at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), in the company of family and friends, was Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko, who pledged to continue supporting the Oliech’s family.

Kevin, 33, was announced dead on 16th August after losing the battle to cancer while undergoing treatment in Germany.

The former Mathare United and Gor Mahia player is a younger brother to former Harambee Stars captain Dennis Oliech and Andrew Oyombe.

His death comes two years since their mother, Mary Auma Oliech, also lost the battle to cancer.

Kevin Oliech

