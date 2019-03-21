“Foreigner” Kevin Obia, Seen Wielding Gun In Kileleshwa Released On Sh500, 000 Bail

Man caught on camera threatening a Kileleshwa security guard with a gun on Saturday, March 16, has been charged.

Kevin Obia, a Kenyan, who earlier reports indicated that he was a foreigner, appeared before Milimani Court Senior Principal Magistrate Peter Ooko on Thursday.

The watchman had reported the incident at Kileleshwa Police station leading to the arrest of Obia.

The charge sheet read that on March 16, at Vue Claire Place on Siaya Road, he threatened to kill Yohana Imbwaka, a security guard, without lawful excuse and while armed with a pistol.

On the second account he was accused of behaving disorderly while carrying a firearm.

Obia, however, denied the two accounts.

The court released him on a cash bail of Sh500, 000 with an alternative bond of Sh1 million.

The case was set for mentioning on April 4, 2019.

Besides the Saturday incident, Kahawa Tungu understands that Kevin leads a flashy lifestyle and is a familiar face in the entertainment circuit as well the corridors of justice.

He is also facing charges of pretending that he could sell an Australian national, Mr Christian Gallati 7kg of gold during a meeting at a city hotel.

Kevin is said to have pocketed Sh13.7 million.

In December 2017, the “flamboyant businessman” is said to have caused drama at Kiza Lounge when he demanded that a certain woman join him in the VIP lounge.

Kiza apologized to the victim and allegedly fired the security personnel on duty on the said night.

He is also said to be a close associate of Jared Otieno, a businessman accused of conning foreigners in a gold export business deal.

