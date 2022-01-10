CS Keter Becomes First Member of Uhuru’s Cabinet to Publicly Endorse Ruto for Presidency

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter has publicly endorsed Deputy President William Ruto for the presidency in the August 9th polls.

The long-serving Energy CS, who was transferred to the Devolution docket in September last year, made the declaration in Kericho in the company of Ruto on Monday.

The CS was among local politicians who attended Ruto’s rally in the county in a series of rallies meant to popularise the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

“I want to take this opportunity to join you in welcoming our fifth President William Ruto. I have been with the DP since 2006 and I will stick with him till he becomes president,” the CS said.

Devolution CS Charles Keter in DP Ruto’s rally in Kericho. The next Kericho Governor pic.twitter.com/HwLImFBS6n — Atanas🇸🇳 (@Atanasi_K) January 10, 2022

He said he will announce the political seat he is eying under UDA at the right time. Reports, however, indicate the minister is eyeing the Kericho governor position in the forthcoming election.

Keter becomes the first member of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s cabinet to endorse Ruto’s bid for the presidency.

The country’s second in command is on record stating that some government officials are afraid to come public about their support for him for fear of reprisal.

Recently, Ruto’s ‘hustler nation’ received a boost after Ministry of Foreign Affairs Chief Administrative Secretary Ababu Namwamba also declared support for the DP’s bid for the top seat.

The DP was accused of doublespeak after welcoming the CAS to his camp, coming just weeks after he asked CSs Fred Matiang’i (Interior), Peter Munya (Agriculture) and Eugine Wamalwa (Defence) to resign for backing ODM leader Raila Odinga for the top seat.

Some of the civil servants in Uhuru’s government are eyeing various positions in the August polls.

It is said that at least 11 CSs, six PSs, another 11 CASs, ambassadors and various heads of commissions are seeking elective posts.

They include CSs Keter, Munya, Wamalwa, James Macharia (Infrastructure), Mutahi Kagwe (Health), Ukur Yattani (Treasury), Simon Chelugui (Labour), Sicily Kariuki (Water) and John Munyes (Petroleum).

