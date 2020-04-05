Kesses Mp Threatens Senior Police Officer After He Was Busted Holding Public Meeting – Video

Kesses MP Mishra Swarup over the weekend threatened to have Kesses assistant sub-county commander Ceilia Kemboi transferred after she tried to stop his meeting in Eldoret.

The MP was holding a meeting at his office in Kenmosa when the policewoman approached him and told him that he was not aware of the meeting.

“This lady is saying that she is not aware of this meeting,” the Mp is heard saying after parading the officer before the people.

“This is the time we need security in my country. Tell her to cooperate otherwise we’ll replace her with a good one,” he adds.

However, things got murky as the officer moved aside, most probably calling his seniors, and the MP started shouting at her to put off the phone.

“She has to be transferred… stupidity of the highest standard. We have all the documentation,” the MP says, as his security detail restrains him from attacking the officer.

The meeting was allegedly meant to distribute food to the elderly, something that we could not confirm immediately.

On March 13, the government banned all public events and gatherings after confirming first case of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) in the country.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said the government had suspended all public gatherings, sporting events, open-air religious meetings and “all events that are of a huge public nature”.

