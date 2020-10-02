KERRA Manager Earning Ksh390,000 Found With Ksh1.5 Billion Wealth Suspected To Be Proceeds Of Graft

Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KERRA) Coast regional manager Benson Muteti Musila is on the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) radar over his Ksh1.5 billion wealth.

The manager who earns an estimated monthly salary of Ksh390,000 was found with over 35 high net-worth assets in Makueni, Nairobi and Kilifi counties that are managed by his wife Zipporah Mwongeli.

EACC raised a red flag against Mr Muteti’s wealth, prompting him to move to court to block investigations against him.

However, Anti-corruption judge Mumbi Ngugi dismissed the case, saying that it was in the public interest that the investigative bodies are allowed to carry out their mandates without interference.

“What the petitioners seek is to stop not only the investigations but, in the event that the EACC finds any evidence requiring the prosecution of the 1st petitioner (Mr Muteti), to pre-empt such prosecution by the DPP (Director of Public Prosecutions),” said Lady Justice Mumbi Ngugi.

Mr Muteti, in court submissions, argued that investigations against him would violate his rights, but the judge said that he failed to demonstrate a violation of his rights by the investigators.

At one time in 2018, EACC raided Mr Mutati’s house and office and carted away Ksh2.06 million in cash, thought to have been proceeds of kickbacks and graft. He said that part of the money was from his employer for the repair of Baricho Bridge. Upon further raid in his Imara Daima home, EACC found his wife with Ksh685,000.

Mr Muteti’s business empire, trading with the name Mumbe runs schools, bakeries, rental villas and a construction company run by his son known as Mumbe Construction Company. The company is said to have benefited from KERRA tenders in Kilifi.

Mr Muteti argued that on top of his salary, he received monthly allowances amounting to over Ksh750,000 that he invested in business.

He also says his wealth amounts to around Ksh100 million, and not Ksh1.5 billion as alleged by EACC.

