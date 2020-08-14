Kerosene Price Increases By Ksh18.20 Per Litre In August Review

Kenyans who rely on petroleum products for their day to day activities will from mid night dig dipper into their pockets after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) announced an increment in fuel prices in the August review.

In the review, Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene prices increase by Ksh3.47, Ksh2.76 and Ksh18.20 per litre respectively.

Following the increment, a litre of petrol in Nairobi will from Saturday, August 15, retail at Ksh103.95, diesel Ksh94.63 and that of Kerosene at Ksh83.65 per litre.

Last month, Super Petrol retailed at Ksh100.48 per litre, diesel at Ksh91.87 and Kerosene at Ksh65.45 in Nairobi.

EPRA attributed the increment to the increased cost of fuel imports.

“The increase is a result of the average landed cost of imported Super Petrol increasing by 14.18% from US$ 279.58 per cubic metre in June 2020 to US$ 319.23 per cubic metre in July 2020; Diesel increasing by 10.30% from US$ 302.15 per cubic metre to US$ 333.27 per cubic metre, ” said EPRA.

“Consequently, the average landed cost of imported Kerosene increased by 127.87% from US$ 126.39 per cubic metre to US$ 288.01 per cubic metre.”

