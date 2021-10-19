Keroche CEO Tabitha Karanja Declares Bid for Nakuru Senatorial Seat

Businesswoman Tabita Karanja has announced plans to vie for the Nakuru County Senatorial seat in the 2022 General Election.

Addressing members of the press in Nakuru, the Keroche Breweries Chief Executive Officer (CEO) said she decided to enter politics after a 4-month consultative exercise with family and friends.

“For months we have been involved in consultations with close friends and I feel it’s time I gave this seat a shot,” she said.

The 57-year-old noted that the urge to make a change in the country’s business environment inspired her to enter the race.

“I have been at the centre of the unfair business practices and given a chance I would introduce laws that would protect investors and increase business opportunities,” she said.

Read: Keroche Breweries CEO Tabitha Karanja Accuses KRA Of Abuse Of Power As Firm’s Bank Accounts Frozen

The seat is currently being held by Susan Kihika who is eyeing the Nakuru governor seat on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket in the 2022 polls.

Tabitha and her husband Joseph Karanja have for years been embroiled in a tax dispute with the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

The Keroche Breweries founders were arrested in August 2019 over Sh14 billion tax evasion claims before they were later freed on bail amid concerns from members of the public.

Also Read: Keroche Director Tabitha Karanja Says Tax Evasion Claims Are Malicious

The couple, however, maintained that the liquor company has not been involved in tax evasion and said it was inappropriate for the firm to be subjected to “humiliation and intimidation” by the government.

The company was accused of evading payment of Sh12.34 billion VAT for stamps (Sh329.4 million), Crescent Vodka (Sh135.4 million) among other products.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...