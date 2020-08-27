Keroche CEO Tabitha Karanja Celebrates Tecra’s Life As Family Marks 100 Days Since Her Funeral

Keroche Breweries CEO Tabitha Karanja has commemorated the death of her last born daughter, Tecra Muigai.

Tecra died on May 2 while in the company of her boyfriend Omar Lali at their at Shela Village, Lamu home.

She was buried on May 16 at their Naivasha home in the presence of close friends and relatives.

In a series of tweets, Mrs Karanja said this week will mark 100 days since her daughter died.

Though time has passed, the Keroche Breweries boss said nothing has changed but time has opened her eyes to more truths.

“This week marks 100 days since we laid to rest my last born daughter Tecra. Her death left me brokenhearted without an idea of how to move forward. People say to give it time. But truth is that time changes nothing. What has changed is my eyes have been opened to more truths,” she wrote on Twitter.

She remembered Tecra as one with insatiable curiosity who with time became her sounding board both in her private and very public life.

“I dearly miss her counsel and company,” she added.

Mrs Karanja also noted that she has heard from people from 20 countries whose lives her departed daughter touched and inspired.

She thanked all those who prayed for her family and encouraged those who have lost loved ones to find the grace to live and grieve.

“I’ve heard from friends in 20 countries whose lives Tecra touched & inspired. Her life proves what differentiates people is – opportunity. Thank you all for prayers that helped ease our pain. For those in a similar place, i pray for grace to live & grieve at the same time.”

2. 29 years ago when Tecra was gifted to me, I was drawn to her insatiable curiosity. Through the years i benefitted from her outlook of the world. She became my sounding board in my very private life and my public life as an entrepreneur. I dearly miss her counsel and company. — Tabitha Karanja (@TabithaKaranja) August 27, 2020

Tecra’s lover was charged with her murder but was on July 16 set free after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) dropped the charges.

The DPP instead requested for an inquest into her death.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu