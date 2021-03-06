Kericho Law Court Closed For 14 Days Over Structural Faults

Kericho Law Court will be closed for two weeks due to structural faults, Acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu has directed.

Through a statement on Saturday, March 6, 2021, the acting CJ stated that funds are needed for the construction of Kericho Law Court which is not in a good state.

For instance, Mwilu cited that there are modifications that need to be undertaken and constructed for activities to fully resume.

“We are already engaging with the relevant Parliamentary Committees on providing adequate funding by increasing the Judiciary’s development vote and thus availing much-needed funding for renovations and new court stations across the country,” she said.

She further added, “The investigation report highlighted structural flaws arising from modifications undertaken on the building in 2014.”

The investigation report was carried out by the State Department for Public Work on February 2021 with instructions that the building be vacated urgently to avoid a looming disaster.

During this period of closure, cases will be heard virtually and documents filed online.

“We are also engaged in discussions with both the County and the National Government to secure alternate facilities to house the Court in the intervening period,” she said.

