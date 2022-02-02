Kericho Governor’s Bodyguard on the Spot Over Kin’s Murder

Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony’s bodyguard is on the spot over the murder of his kin that happened in December, last year.

According to the DCI detectives, the bodyguard allegedly murdered his kin for stealing a beehive. The case dates back to December last year when the bodyguard accompanied by a prison warder mercilessly beat two men who had reportedly stolen a bee-hive with a hammer.

His relative, Kipyegon, died while the other, Emmanuel Kiprotich sustained serious injuries and is still recuperating at Kericho County Teaching and Referral Hospital.

The identity of the bodyguard is yet to be disclosed although new details emerging now reveal he surrendered to authorities after being on the run for close to a month.

“They surrendered and detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are in the process of grilling them before they are finally arraigned,” Kericho County Police Boss Silas Gichunge said.

The family of the deceased is now seeking justice stating that there were other ways the two would have been punished if at all they had stolen the said bee-hive.

The deceased’s uncle, John Yegon recounts watching his kin succumb to the injuries inflicted although he says there was nothing he could have done.

“I walked into the compound and heard the duo crying in pain. I watched as he died. They could have sought other methods to deal with the matter instead of assaulting and killing,” lamented.

