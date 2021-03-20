Kericho Deputy Governor Susan Kikwai Succumbs To Covid-19

Kericho deputy governor Susan Kikwai has died.

Kikwai is said to have succumbed to suspected Covid-19 while receiving treatment at a Nairobi hospital.

Reports indicate that the deceased was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for a while.

On Friday Kenya registered the highest number of fatalities in a single day. 28 patients succumbed to the virus which has so far killed 1,982 locally.

Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi yesterday warned of the return of stringent containment measures as the third wave sweeps across the country.

In her live address, Dr Mwangangi said the number of patients in need of critical care had been increasing in recent days.

Read: Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi Contracts Covid-19

“By yesterday (Thursday), the number of patients admitted to our various Intensive Care Units (ICU) was 114.

“Today (Friday), the number has shot up to 123. Many of these are on supplemental oxygen. In fact, 148 of them are on oxygen support,” she said.

The third wave has had devastating effects with families losing more than one member.

Take for example, Dr Patricia Wawira Njuki, died at Nairobi Hospital on March 13, just a day after her mother, Catherine Ngungi Njuki, passed away.

The media fraternity this week alone lost two members following the deaths of RMS journalist Robin Njogu and ex-NTV news anchor Winnie Mukami.

Kenya has so far registered 118,889 infections and 89,388 recoveries since the first case of Covid-19 was announced back in March 2020.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu