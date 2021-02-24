Kericho County Assembly Says Yes To BBI As Ruto Allies Downplay Proponents’ Big Win

Kericho County Assembly is the latest House from Deputy President William Ruto’s Rift Valley home turf to pass the BBI Constitution of Kenya (Amendment), Bill 2020.

The Kericho Members of County Assembly (MCAs) passed the Bill by acclamation on Wednesday, becoming the 39th Assembly to say yes to the proposal to amend the constitution through the Building Bridges Initiative.

DP Ruto and his Tangatanga allies have over the recent past maintained that BBI is not a priority at the moment, with the second in command claiming that those pushing the Bill “are out of touch with the reality on the ground”.

Whereas the DP didn’t publicly direct his troops to shoot down the Bill, his allies claimed they had the numbers to stop the BBI reggae.

When Baringo MCAs voted to reject the Bill on February 11, Ruto’s hustler brigade claimed that many others would follow, especially Counties in Ruto’s backyard.

The Tangatanga members were, however, taken aback when West Pokot and Trans Nzoia became the first and second County Assemblies in the Rift Valley to pass the Bill on February 16.

The trend saw the BBI bill beat the 24 threshold on “Super Tuesday” when more than 20 assemblies voted overwhelmingly to pass it.

Nandi and Uasin Gishu counties that are highly likely to reject BBI, won’t prevent the Bill from being tabled in Parliament for debate ahead of the anticipated June referendum.

Amid silence from Ruto, his allies have taken to social media to downplay President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner Raila Odinga’s big win in their bid to amend the 2010 Constitution and expand the Executive and the Legislature, proposals opposed the DP and his men.

In their arguments, the Car Grant recently “awarded” by President Kenyatta and approved by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC), has taken centre stage in the debate on social media.

Some Ruto allies including nominated Senator Millicent Omanga claim that the MCAs were “bribed” to pass the “unpopular” Bill.

Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot and his Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Aaron Cheruiyot are among Ruto’s allied lawmakers who have downplayed the Uhuru and Raila win.

“Why are BBI promoters excited and overjoyed? When you are running on your own, how are you celebrating that you won?” posed Murkomen.

On his part, Senator Cheruiyot maintained that the hustler nation is focused on “bigger” things.

“The Huster Nation’s position on BBI remains the same. It is not a priority. It is the least of our concern what the system decides to do with it. Celebrate all you want. Eyes on the prize for us. Emancipation of the hustlers by all means, ” said Cheruiyot.

The Huster Nation's position on BBI remains the same.

It is not a priority.

It is least of our concern what the system decides to do with it.

Celebrate all you want.

Eyes on the prize for us.

The BBI Bill proposes among others, the increasing of county allocation from the current 15 per cent to 35 and the creation of 70 more constituencies across the country. It also introduces the position of the prime minister and two deputy prime minister positions.

Other counties that have passed the Bill include Tana River, Embu, Isiolo, Marsabit, Bomet, Kiambu, Migori, Kwale, Taita Taveta, Tharaka Nithi, Meru, Kirinyaga, Kakamega, Nyamira, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Lamu, Machakos, Murang’a, Bungoma, Kitui, Narok, Garissa and Nakuru.

Others are Nairobi, Vihiga, Laikipia, Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Busia, West Pokot, Trans Nzoia, Kajiado, Kisii and Samburu.

