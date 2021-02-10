KEPSA, KEPROBA Partner To Enhance Kenya’s Participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, Promote Export Trade

Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency (KEPROBA) has entered a 3-year partnership with Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) to promote Kenya’s export trade.

Both institutions will endeavour to engage in Trade Development and Promotion of sustainable economic growth as envisioned in Vision 2030.

KEPSA will act as the voice of the private sector to bring together all key stakeholders for Kenya’s effective participation in Expo 2020 Dubai.

Expo 2020 Dubai is gearing up to help shape a post-pandemic world.

The global mega-event will run from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022, a delay that will allow all participants to safely navigate the impact of COVID-19, and the World Expo to focus on identifying solutions to some of the greatest challenges in recent times.

Read: KEPSA Hosts Summit on the Development of Inclusive Supply Chains During and Post Covid–19

Expo 2020 Dubai has retained its name and will remain committed to hosting an exceptional event that will celebrate humanity’s resilience, creativity, culture and innovation – including major technological advances in the fields of medicine and science.

Expo 2020 Dubai will be the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, and the largest ever event to take place in the Arab world.

The event will welcome 192 countries, plus businesses, multilateral organizations and educational establishments.

The MOU that was signed on Tuesday aims at developing and strengthening cooperation in the field of trade development and promotion, as well as to further deepen the economic and trade relations between Kenya’s trading partners.

“Collaboration is important in pushing the Export agenda. We cannot do it alone as an Agency. This partnership will enable us make deeper connections with the business community who are key in pushing the export agenda,” said Dr Wilfred Marube, CEO, Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency.

Read Also: KEPSA And Mastercard Foundation Launch Fund To Support MSMEs In Kenya Hit By Covid-19 Pandemic

Also present was KEPSA CEO, Carole Karuga who said, “We shall work together with KEPROBA to train the private sector on the export market in order to build capacity and increase market access for local producers.”

KEPROBA will as a result of the partnership, actively promote and distribute KEPSA’s trade information, publications and web-based to local exporters in electronic and/or printed formats; include KEPSA in the Agency’s annual activities; support KEPSA in export development activities, among other obligations.

KEPSA on the other hand will share a database of its members who have given express consent with KEPROBA, with the view to being incorporated into KEPROBA’s Exporters Directory; jointly formulate a request for proposals on research/survey, formulate questionnaires and other tools for information gathering.

The agency will also support KEPROBA in sensitizing their members to participate in trade promotion activities including submission of activities to the Kenya National Export Market Development Programme.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu