Kenyatta Hospital Nurse Charged For Making Fake COVID-19 Certificates

A Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) health worker was on Thursday charged for making fake Covid-19 certificates.

Delvine Enock Moses was arraigned at Milimani Law Courts where he answered for three other cases.

The nurse entered a not guilty plea and was released on a Sh150,000 cash bail.

Covid-19 certificates are mandatory for those seeking to enter the country, Transport CS James Macharia said on Wednesday.

The certificates were made a requirement for truck drivers entering and leaving the country after Coronavirus cases grew exponentially at various border points.

In June, Dr Rashid Aman, Health CAS, said acquiring a virus-free certificate was mandatory for all truck drivers crossing the Namanga and Busia borders to Tanzania and Uganda respectively.

The drivers were required to acquire COVID-19 certificates 48 hours prior to the commencement of the journeys.

“We appeal again that these procedures should be followed so that the traffic snarl ups cannot be created,” Dr Aman said.

More follows

