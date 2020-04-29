President Kenyatta Fires Nicholas Gumbo, Appoints George Opondo Ooko To Chair KNH Board

President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed George Opondo Ooko as Chairman of the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) board.

In a gazette notice dated April 22, President Uhuru Kenyatta appointed Ooko to the position for a 2-year period effective April 21, 2020.

Ooko takes over from former Rarieda Member of Parliament Nicholas Gumbo whose appointment has been revoked before the expiry of his three-year term.

President Uhuru Kenyatta picked Gumbo to chair the board in April 2019 meaning he has only served for about a year.

The biggest public hospital in the country has in the recent past been accused of negligence.

Recently, the hospital was on the spot over the death of renowned author Ken Walibora.

Read: Senate Launches Investigations Into Claims Of Negligence At KNH In Connection With Ken Walibora’s Death

KNH management was condemned over claims of negligence as reports emerged that the author remained unattended at the facility for hours after he was involved in an accident in Nairobi.

The hospital CEO Evanson Kamuri, however, denied the claims saying Walibora was attended to within 10 minutes.

“We did what we could do that was humanly possible,” Dr Kamuri told the Senate Health committee.

Gumbo Appointment

Gumbo was named KNH Chairperson after he the lost Siaya gubernatorial seat to Cornel Rasanga in the 2017 elections.

Read Also: Ken Walibora Was Attended To Within 10 Minutes, KNH CEO Says As He Dismisses Negligence Claims

Gumbo had challenged Rasanga’s win but the High Court dismissed his petition in 2018.

He was slapped Ksh3 million fine after losing the case as Lady Justice Esther Maina ruled that the election was free and fair.

The former lawmaker is among several poll losers who Uhuru awarded state plum jobs.

Former Kitui Governor Julius Malombe was appointed the Chairperson for the Kenya Water Towers Agency.

Malombe came third in the election that was won by current governor Charity Ngilu.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu