Kenya’s Virus Cases Rise To 621 As 14 More Test Positive, 5 Others Discharged

Kenya’s virus cases have risen to 621 after 14 of the 922 samples tested in the last 24 hours tested positive.

10 of the new cases are from Nairobi, 3 from Mombasa and one from Machakos, Health CAS Rashid Aman said on Friday.

4 of the 10 cases are from Kasarani, Makadara 2, and one each in Umoja, South C, Dagoreti South and a quarantine facility.

All 3 Mombasa cases are from Likoni.

In terms of gender, 9 are male while 5 are female.

Recovered cases now stand at 202 after 5 more people tested negative for the respiratory disease.

Machakos joined counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19. This now brings to 19, the number of counties with reported cases of coronavirus.

CAS Aman also noted that 237 Kenyans arrived last night from India and are in quarantine in hotels or at government facilities.

“237 Kenyans arrived last evening from India. Many of the returnees were accommodated in hotels last night at government’s cost. Similar flights will follow in the days to come,” he said.

He also said that the ministry is working towards expanding the testing capacity for truck drivers who will be required to present COVID-19 free certificates during travel.

Floods, he added, are complicating coronavirus response efforts in affected areas.

So far 194 people have died in floods and 100,000 others displaced.

He also urged Kenyans to follow guidelines which might be inconvenient but will ultimately save their lives.

“We appreciate that these measures create a great deal of inconveniences to everyone… a time comes when everyone has to make sacrifices,” he said.

Aman again warned Eastleigh and Old Town Mombasa residents using panya routes to flee their homes following the movement ban.

Acting health Director general Dr Patrick Amoth said that 34 health care workers have so far contracted the disease.

He also confirmed that targeted testing was not carried out in Eastleigh, a hotspot for the coronavirus.

The MOH, Dr Amoth said, will be receiving 8,064 testing kits.

ABSA Group also donated masks and Personal Protective Equipment.

