Kenya’s Virus Cases Rise To 621 As 14 More Test Positive For Covid-19, 5 Others Discharged

Kenya’s virus cases have risen to 621 after 14 of the 922 samples tested in the last 24 hours tested positive.

10 of the new cases are from Nairobi, Health CAS Rashid Aman said on Friday.

4 of the 10 cases are from Kasarani, one in Dagoretti.

10 are males while 4 are females.

Recovered cases now stand at 202 after 5 more people tested negative for the respiratory disease.

Machakos joined counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19. This now brings to 19, the number of counties with reported cases of coronavirus.

CAS Aman also noted that 237 Kenyans arrived last night from India and are in quarantine.

