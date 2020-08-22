Kenya’s Virus Cases At 32,118 As 10 More Patients Succumb

In the last 24 hours Kenya has confirmed 355 new COVID-19 infections from a 5,724 sample size.

In a statement, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said the newly detected infections have pushed the total to 32,118.

Since the index case was reported in March, 417,804 tests have been carried out.

Of these new cases, 339 were Kenyans while 16 were foreign nationals.

The youngest case was a 2 year old child while the oldest was 81 years of age.

Gender-wise, 213 were males while 142 were females.

On some good news, 296 patients have during the same period of time, recovered from the novel COVID-19.

94 of them were discharged from various hospitals while 202 others were on the highly successful home-based care program.

As of Saturday, the total number of recoveries stands at 18,453.

Unfortunately, 10 more patients have died, bringing the death toll to 542.

Over in the counties, the cases are spread out as follows: Nairobi 118, Mombasa 25, Nakuru 25, Kiambu 23, Kajiado 20, Migori 20, Machakos 18, Lamu 15, Kisumu 9, Narok 9, Laikipia 9, Homabay 7, Busia 6, Bomet 6, Taita Taveta 5, Kitui 5, Kericho 5, Garissa 4, Uasin Gishu 4, Murang’a 4, Kirinyaga 4, Kisii 3, Samburu 2, Vihiga 1, Marsabit 1, Meru 1 , Kilifi 1, Kwale 1, Embu 1, Nandi 1and Nyandarua 1 and Tana river 1.

The Nairobi cases were recorded in the following subcounties: Westlands 20, Embakasi East 13, Langata 12, Kasarani 11, Dagoretti North 9, Embakasi South 8, Embakasi West 6, Kibra 6, Roysambu 6, Starehe 6, Makadara 5, Dagoretti South 3, Embakasi Central 3, Embakasi North 3, Ruaraka 3, Kamukunji 2 and Mathare 2.

