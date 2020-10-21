Kenya’s Tweeting Chief Francis Kariuki Passes On

Francis Kariuki, Chief of Lanet, Umoja in Nakuru has died. The tech savvy village chief was known for using social media to facilitate his functions. On his bio, the chief said he was using Twitter as a tool for community policing, neighborhood watch & crime-reporting activities.

News of his death was announced on Twitter and within a few minutes, so many of the users had proceeded to eulogize the Chief. Chief Kariuki had more than 50,000 twitter followers and going by the comments following the sad news, you could tell he impacted so many lives.

Chief Kariuki picked a different approach to govern his community, using tech for the greater good. He started using twitter back in the day when smartphones were not as common and users could tweet via text. This enabled him to communicate to many people in the village at once.

He was involved in several tech projects and championed the use of social media for the good of his community. Kariuki graduated from the Mount Kenya University (MKU) in 2018, with a degree in counselling psychology.

The Chief’s unique administration style was featured in the Huffington post, CNN, The Telegraph among other global publications. He has also been featured in global platforms for his innovative and powerful use of social media to execute his duties. He is also cited in several websites and publications for his novelty.

The circumstances around his death are still not clear, many people however, have already sent their condolences to the chief on Twitter.

