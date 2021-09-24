Kenya’s Sarah Achieng To Face Malawi’s Ruth Chisale In Commonwealth Title Fight Return

Kenya Professional Boxing Commission (KPBC) has announced the return of the renowned Commonwealth Title Fight between Sarah Achieng (Kenya) and Ruth Chisale (Malawi) to be held in Charter Hall on October 2, 2021, in Nairobi.

The announcement took place at Villa Rosa Kempinski where the Chairman of KPBC, Reuben Ndolo, unveiled giant betting company 22Bet Kenya as its title sponsor.

“This is yet another occasion to bolster Kenya on the map as a hub of immense talent in boxing. As a commission, we are extremely proud of the strides Sarah Achieng has taken and putting Kenya on a global map. We want to see Kenyans back to their glory on the ring. This will inspire our talented young boys and girls to see the endless possibilities in this incredible sport. We wish Achieng utmost success during the big fight,” said Ndolo.

“We want to focus on amateur boxers and train them to the professional level. If you do not have good amateur boxers then we cannot have good professional boxers.”

As a title sponsor, 22Bet Kenya says it intends to help contribute to the success of boxing in the country. This comes days after the company helped the current Middleweight Champion Rayton Okwiri by facilitating his training in the US.

“This is just the beginning for us. We have partnered with KPBC to nurture the untapped boxing talent among our youth. Kenya already dominates athletics; we could dominate boxing if enough resources are availed for world-class training and getting more youths in the sport. Achieng is a national treasure and we wish her the best in the upcoming fight night,” said 22Bet Kenya Head of Marketing Harry Bor.

The current champion Sarah Achieng hopes to join the hall of fame of Conjestina Achieng who won a World Title, Fatuma Zarika and Judy Waguthi who have been World Boxing Council title holders.

