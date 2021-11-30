How Kenya’s Revital Healthcare Company Exported 70 Million Covid-19 Vaccine Syringes

Kenya’s Revital Healthcare Company based in Kilifi has been recognized globally for its role in the exportation of over 70 million Covid-19 vaccine syringes amid the pandemic.

Speaking during the State of the Nation address today, President Uhuru Kenyatta has recognized the role the facility has played in being the continent’s largest producer of the Covid-19 vaccine syringes.

This, the Head of State said has put the country on top of the map in the innovation and manufacturing industry. Ultimately, the President has said the move has played a huge role in the fight against the pandemic that has taken millions of lives.

“A Kenyan company known as Revital operating in Kilifi County in Coast region became Africa’s largest producer and exporter of COVID-19 vaccine syringes during the COVID period,” President Uhuru said.

Considering that the global shortage of Covid-19 vaccine syringes stands at 2 billion, Revital Healthcare has taken advantage of the available opportunities to create jobs and fill in the gaps.

“This means that Revital company is able to produce one out of every ten COVID-19 vaccine syringes globally,” the Head of State added.

Revital Healthcare is an EPZ company that was launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta in a bid to meet the global demand for syringes production.

It started in 2008 with just one product and has currently expanded to 45 products with over 500 Stock Keeping Unit (SKUs).

It has 500 employees working under it and continues to create jobs internally and externally.

A quick tour of its profile reveals that it deals with the production of single-use syringes, needles, auto-disposable syringes for fixed immunization, blood transfusion among others.

Earlier this month, the company landed a lucrative deal where it was contracted by UNICEF India to supply 50 million pieces of 2ml vaccine syringes.

The company won the tender after competing against other worldwide manufacturers. The tender is worth Sh150 million.

In addition, UNICEF global awarded the company yet another contract for the whole of 2022 where it booked 100 percent of the 0.5ml syringes produced.

With the new Covid-19 variant that is more vital reported in different countries globally, Revital Healthcare Limited comes in very handy in trying to bridge the gap of Covid-19 vaccine syringes manufacturing.

