Kenya’s Recoveries Now At 81,933 As 138 Test Positive For COVID-19

Kenya has announced 138 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours bringing the country’s caseload to 98,693. This was after 4,526 samples were tested.

From the new cases, 119 are Kenyans while 19 are foreigners. Also, in terms of gender, 88 are males while 50 are females and the youngest is a one-year-old child and the oldest is 80.

On a sad note, three more patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the tally for fatalities to 1,723.

266 patients have recovered from the virus bringing the tally for recoveries’ to 81,933. 251 were from the Homebased care program while 15 were discharged from various health facilities across the country.

Through a statement, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe further announced that the cumulative tests done so far stand at 1,107, 121.

Consequently, 680 patients currently admitted to various hospitals across the country. Another, 1,730 patients are on the home-based care programme.

A total of 26 patients are in ICU, out of which 17 are on ventilatory support.

Also, 16 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen, out of which 13 are in general wards and three in the HDU.

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 65, Kericho 23, Mombasa 10, Makueni 6, Uasin Gishu 6, Nyamira 4, Kisumu 4, Kiambu 3, Busia 2, Migori 2, Nakuru 2, Kajiado 2, Taita Taveta 2, Kilifi 1, Lamu 1, Nyandarua 1, Bomet 1, Bungoma 1, Elgeyo Marakwet 1 and Isiolo 1.

