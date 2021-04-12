Kenya’s Positivity Rate Now At 16.3% As 486 Test Positive For Covid-19

Kenya has announced 486 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 2,989 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 146,156.

The country’s positivity rate is now at 16.3% while the cumulative tests conducted so far are 1,564,827.

Of the cases announced today, 457 are Kenyans while 29 are foreigners, while 293 are male and 193 are female. The youngest is a four-month-old infant while the oldest is 94- years old.

Sadly, 20 patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the country’s death toll to 2,368.

115 patients have consequently recovered from Covid-19 bringing the tally for recoveries in the country to 99,210. 61 of the recovered were from the Home-Based and Isolation Care, while 54 are from various health facilities.

Currently, a total of 1,645 patients are admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 6,063 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

248 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 48 of whom are on ventilatory support and 169 on supplemental oxygen. 31 patients are on observation.

Another 277 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 256 of them in the general wards and 21 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 349, Kiambu 21, Uasin Gishu 21, Mombasa 17, Kilifi 16, Kajiado 14, Machakos 12, Nakuru 11, Kwale 5, Kericho 4, Kirinyaga 2, Kitui 2, Nyeri 2, Mandera 1, Murang’a 1, Samburu 1, Siaya 1, Kisumu 1, Taita Taveta 1, Turkana 1, Bomet 1, Busia 1 &Elgeyo Marakwet 1.

