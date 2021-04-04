Kenya’s Positivity Rate Now At 15.1% As 18 Succumb To Covid-19

Kenya has confirmed 911 new covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This was after 6,045 samples were tested bringing the country’s caseload to 138,988.

The country’s positivity rate is now at 15.1 percent as cumulative tests conducted so far now stand at 1,517,637.

Sadly, 18 patients have succumbed to the novel Coronavirus bringing the country’s fatalities to 2,224.

Also, 533 patients have recovered from the virus, 420 from Home Based & Isolation Care, & 113 from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 94,183.

1,586 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide. 5,903 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care, 198 patients are in the ICU, 43 of whom are on ventilatory support and 125 on supplemental oxygen.

30 patients are also on observation.

236 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 222 of them in the general wards and 14 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

A total of 282,518 people have been vaccinated across the country as of April 3, 2021.

